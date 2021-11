was touted as one of the strongest contenders of the latest season of ’s reality show Bigg Boss 15. However, as per the latest buzz, the actor has been eliminated from the show in a sudden mid-week elimination. There is no confirmation about the same as yet and there is no reason known for the sudden eviction. But amid these rumours, a cute video is going viral right now of Jay and ’s daughter Tara, who is seen looking at the TV screen and her father on Bigg Boss 15 and trying to find a way to enter inside. She cutely utters, ‘papa aajao’ and it will surely melt your heart. Watch the video now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Jay Bhanushali the latest contestant to be eliminated from Salman Khan's show?