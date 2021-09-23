Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh introduce the contestants who'll be entering Salman Khan's show; name 2 surprise is from BBOTT [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

During the grand launch of 's Bigg Boss 15 straight from the Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh – in keeping with the jungle theme – two surprise names made an appearance to further liven the event. We're talking about Bigg Boss 13 contestants and Arti Singh, and they didn't only stop by to spread laughter and cheer, indulge in fun and games, and radiate the evening with their double dose of beauty, no, siree. The duo had a dropped a huge bomb by confirming four of the contestants who'll be entering the BB15 house, including two spill-over participants from Bigg Boss OTT (besides Pratik Sehajpal). Check out who they are in the video above... Also Read - From Shivangi Joshi's lavish house to Nia Sharma gifting herself an SUV – the super-expensive purchases of these TV celebs will make your JAW DROP