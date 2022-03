View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bigg Boss 15 contestants and were seen grooving and chilling with DD3 finalist Gunjan Sinha. They all looked really nice together. Fans are going crazy. “OMG cuties,” wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, “Rashami vibes so well with kids.” Have a look at the video above. Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat put breakup rumours to rest; walk hand-in-hand at Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022 [WATCH]