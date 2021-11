Yes so true Rashami is being so touchy touchy with Umar. When your own fave is a chipku who touches Umar's butt inappropriately you shouldn't blame others! Reverse the gender & see the outrage if Umar touched Rashami's butt#UmarRiaz #RashamiDesai #UmRashpic.twitter.com/Pfoqck0YAJ — ?. ia (@monikaxtweets) November 30, 2021

A video of and Umar Riaz from the Bigg Boss 15 house has been doing the rounds of social media for all the wrong reasons. Many people have objected to the video speculating that Rashami touched Umar's butt without his consent. They have been expressing their anger. However, if you watch the video closely, Rashami is just teasing Umar by playfully giving him a sudden jerk on his knee while her hands are still in the pockets of her jacket. So the social media claim that Rashami touched Umar's butt can easily be dismissed. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna quitting Anupamaa, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's FIRST pictures as Man-wife are out and more