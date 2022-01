Bigg Boss 15 GRAND Finale: Makers of Naagin 6 all set to REVEAL the lead actress; fans feel it's Tejasswi Prakash – Watch Video

Tonight is the finale night of Bigg Boss 15. Finally, we will have the winner of the season. Currently, running the race are Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, , Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat. However, along with the winner of Bigg Boss 15, we will also get to see the face of Naagin. Yes, the makers are going to unveil the face of 's next Naagin on the grand finale episode tonight. The promo of the same was dropped on the social media handle of the channel and fans started guessing who is the next Naagin. They believe it's Tejasswi Prakash. Now, a couple of days ago, it was reported that Tejasswi Prakash has given her nod to the show and that she is the new face of Naagin. Wait till tonight to confirm the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash perform a STEAMY dance; TejRan fans call it 'Hot'