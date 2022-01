Shehnaaz Gill is going to make an appearance in the Bigg Boss 15 finale. It was earlier reported that the Honsla Rakh actress will be seen giving a tribute to Sidharth Shukla in the grand finale episode. And now, the makers have dropped a promo of the same. Shehnaaz Gill looks drop-dead gorgeous in a lavender colour outfit. She will give a tribute to Sidharth Shukla with her tribute song Tu Yahin Hai. Shehnaaz will also relive her and Sidharth's journey from Bigg Boss 13 in the grand finale episode. It is a very emotional promo for all the SidNaaz fans. They are dropping hearts and have turned very emotional on watching Shehnaaz's tribute for the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karanvir Bohra lauds Tejasswi Prakash for apologising to Shamita Shetty; says, 'Everyone is not doodh ka dhulla'

Sidharth Shukla left for heavenly abode on 2nd September 2021 after suffering from a heart attack. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor's demise was a huge shock for everyone.