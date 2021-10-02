View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Today is the day you are were eagerly waiting for. Tonight will be back with Bigg Boss 15. This season will have a jungle theme. Now, you'd be waiting for the house tour right? Well, you are in the right place. Noted paparazzi shared the video from the inside of Bigg Boss 15 house and it's such a visual extravaganza. The video features two facets of the Bigg Boss 15 house. It has a jungle theme as y'all know, but it also has modernized interiors. There are a lot of animal statues inside and flora and fauna here and there. A huge flamingo is seen in the middle of the living room. A huge crown is planted on the ceiling which is actually a chandelier. There's a bathroom, kitchen, living area, bedroom in both modern and jungle-theme. It seems the contestants will journey from the jungle to the modern house.

Talking about the contestants, Vishal Kotian, , Meisha Iyer, , Afsana Khan, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht, , Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz are said to be the participants on the show.

Bigg Boss 15 house gives an extravagant and exotic feel!