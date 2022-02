Bigg Boss 15 love birds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen out and about the city last night. The paparazzi captured them outside her residence in Malad. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra looked madly in love. The actress was left blushing when the paparazzi referred to them as Bhaiyya and Bhabhi. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash professed their love for one another on the show. The actress could be seen with the Panda jacket that Karan Kundrra gifted her on the reality show. It seems Karan Kundrra spent most of the day with Tejasswi Prakash and her parents, Prakash and Neeta Wayagankar at their Malad residence. Also Read - Did you know Bigg Boss 15 first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal got this special gift from Salman Khan at the after party?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the video, we can see that Tejasswi Prakash starts blushing the moment she is addressed as Bhabhi. People are teasing them about the March wedding, which was spoken about a lot in the house. Karan Kundrra said that an astrologer had predicted that he did get married by March 2022. Also Read - Bigg Boss: From Pratik Sehajpal to Rahul Vaidya – 6 contestants who DESERVED to win but didn’t

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

There is a lot of buzz that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will soon do a music video. He told the paps that it was not even 24 hours since they were out of the house. He said that let him enjoy the outside world for a few days before he decided on the next project. Whatever people might say about TejRan, there is no doubt that they are the couple of the season. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra visits Tejasswi Prakash at her home as he plays Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh as the background music – watch video