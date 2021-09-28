As we wait for Bigg Boss 15, here is a throwback video of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash from a show where the former calls the latter fat.

Bigg Boss 15 will begin on October 2 and fans are already excited about it. Recently, the makers released a promo where we can seen Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra introduced as the contestants. Both are television's popular stars and have a massive fan following. However, we came across a throwback video of them from Genelia Deshmukh and Ritiesh Deshmukh's show, Ladies Vs Gentlemen. In the video we see, Karan Kundrra calling Tejasswi Prakash fat and her reaction is just adorable. This video is proof that we will get to see some 'Khatta-Meetha' scenes between them. Take a look at the above video