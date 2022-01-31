View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bigg Boss 15 saw its grand finale last night. Karan Kundrra was seen exiting the place alone sans Tejasswi Prakash who left with her parents. The handsome hunk looked too tired and his face seemed a bit downcast. The finale was rather shocking as Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi Prakash were in the top two. Everyone had expected that TejRan would battle it out for the crown. The video taken by the paps is going viral. In fact, some feel that Karan Kundrra's eyes are looking very sad. A fan commented, "He is in tears....Poor thing," while another one wrote, "KK sad lag raha hai." His sad face left fans upset. They have blamed the channel for being so unfair with their choice of winner. A fan commented, "Kya kar dia yaar. You are the winner. Trust me. They humiliated you whole season and put the last nail in by letting you out before your mentee and of course jo show mein dikhi hi apki wajah se usko winner bana dia. Kaash yeh #Tejran tamasha na banta. I kept sending dms regarding it k bahut galat ho jayega agar yeh track chala!!! Still ab kya kar sakte hai. May you have good future ahead of this show." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh leave together post after-party; fans say, 'Mast kamaal dhamaal jodi'