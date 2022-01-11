Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra SCREAMS 'Daaru dyo'; frustration of being locked inside for over 100 days shows [VIDEO]

A clip of Karan Kundrra's screaming in frustration and demanding liquor inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 is going viral. He isn't really serious and the video is all good fun. He continuously calls Bigg Boss in his Punjabi accent. Nishant Bhat and , who are sitting with him, are getting thoroughly entertained. Nishant keeps his commentary on saying that Karan has finally caught on with the side effects of being locked inside the house. He seeks an apology on Karan's behalf. Karan continues screaming that he doesn't have a brain so there's no point in asking him to control himself. "Mera dimag nahi hai, santulan kittho aayega?" he laments as Nishant and Rashami crack up in fits of laughter. He later says that it's the frustration of being locked inside with housemates for 100 days. He then proceeds to ask for liquor. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal-Neha Bhasin's twitter spat goes viral; says, 'Flop season mein nahi aana, kitni baar harau'