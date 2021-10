View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Rajiv Adatia is the first wild card entry of the new season of ’s show Bigg Boss 15. And he is turning out to be wild and how. The new entry has a past connection with Ieshaan Sehgaal and it is said that the two were dating in the past. For the unversed, Ieshaan is bisexual as per speculations. Now, in the house, he grilled Ieshaan over his bond with Miesha Iyer and questioned their ‘teen-din wala pyaar’. Rajiv also spelled out some shocking things about Ieshaan and made him also admit that he did a few things, just to stay ahead in the show! This banter is sure to EXPOSE the real Ieshaan Sehgaal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra breaks down, says he wants to quit Salman Khan's show