It looks like Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are all set for Khullam Khulla Pyaar. After Shamita Shetty exited the Bigg Boss 15 house, Raqesh Bapat was seen kissing her outside in front of the paps. The crowd wanted a romantic moment and the handsome hero did not disappoint. In the video you can see the crowd hooting and clapping as he kissed her. It was not a peck on the cheeks per se. He looked damn handsome in a suit. Her good friend Akanksha Malhotra was also cheering for the couple. The two also performed on the song, Saami Saami on the stage of Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss 15 and Naagin 6 Tejasswi Prakash won hearts with these shows