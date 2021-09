View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Bigg Boss 15 is going to start from October 3, 2021 in Nagpur. This time, the show has a jungle theme. There are rumours that Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Shweta Tiwari are going in as mentors. Rubina Dilaik was spotted by the paps outside a shopping mall yesterday. It looks like she had done tons f shopping. It is quite usual to see celebs do last minute shopping before entering the Bigg Boss house. Given the number of bags, Rubina Dilaik's staff was carrying, we can assume that she might be headed inside.

Rubina Dilaik was seen in a black dress with fringes. She did not wear any makeup. The paps were fawning over her natural beauty.