What's brewing between Tejasswi And Bigg Boss. Is it a beginning of a new love story?

????pic.twitter.com/5LW4wUvsAR — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 6, 2021

Bigg Boss 15 has begun and it has already won hearts. On the first day itself, fights began in the house but this year a lot of fun moments are happening in the house. And it won't be wrong to say that Tejasswi Prakash brings in positivity in the house with her innocent jokes. In one of the videos we see Tejasswi Prakash calling the Bigg Boss her boyfriend. She keeps requesting him to send back their clothes. Jay Bhanushali tells her that her baby isn't in her control. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat's cutest reply to Shamita Shetty's 'Aaho Aaika Na' will melt your heart; fans want #ShaRa's Kanda Poha moment in the house