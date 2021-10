Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash recreates the iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham moment as she departs for the show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Bigg Boss 15 is starting from tonight. The excitement is super high for the show. One of the star contestants is Tejasswi Prakash. The young actress who has done hit shows like Swaragini, Pehredaar Piya Ki and others is entering the show after refusing it for a couple of years. She was fab last year in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Before leaving her home, she did this memorable Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene where we can see her mom doing her aarti. Everyone will remember how Jaya Bachchan greets Shah Rukh Khan in the film. With her mamma's blessings, we are sure she'll do well on the show.