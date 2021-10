View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

A new Bigg Boss 15 promo has been released by the channel. It's a Weekend Ka Vaar promo featuring and the contestants. Tonight we will see Salman lashing out at Afsana Khan for her violent behaviour against everyone inside the house. Salman begins by listing all the things that she said about . When Afsana tries to defend, Salman taunts her. When Afsana reasons that she was angry, Salman asks her whether she would do anything in the guise of it. The Tiger 3 actor then exposes her pattern in the show and the housemates all cheer the host for finally bringing out the truth in front of everyone. Vishal Kotian, Shamita Shetty, add to the same. Afsana tries reasoning that she always have respected everyone but others disagree. Akasa adds saying that Afsana feels that she's always in the right. Simba Nagpal calls her egiost. Salman questions her whether she behaves in the same manner inside her own house. He tells her that they don't want the kind of content she is giving on the show. It seems Salman will take a decision against Afsana which will leave her in tears. Also Read - Karan Kundrra, Afsana Khan, Prince Narula and more: 9 SHOCKING violence episodes from the TV world that'll leave you baffled – view pics