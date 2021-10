Bhai blast on #PratikSehajpal right, left and centre ???? Full maza aane wala hai bhidu.. Episode for Salmaniacs ❤️ #WeekendKaVaar #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/TKjWuZwPsY — HBD Saumya Di ❤️ #SDDay (@iBeingRaaz) October 8, 2021

In the coming Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be going on a full offensive on Pratik Sehajpal. He will take class of almost every contestant. The worst is reserved for Pratik Sehajpal. He will school him on the Vidhi Pandya incident. He will say that he looked like a fool when he said that he would not have objected if his mom/sister were in the bathroom if it was a game situation. Salman Khan asked him if he placed a reality show above his mom and sister. He says if it was my sister and someone did something of this sort, I did screw him up thoroughly. Fans have reacted in this manner on seeing the explosive promo on social media...

All #PratikFam itne bhi serious mtt ho..ki wkw par ky hoga ky nii... Bcoz trp k lie show wale kuch toh krenge hi . Kisko bash nhi kia salman ne...

Sid , asim , rahul , rubina , shilpa , vikas , manveer , gautam trps aati h best ko bash krne se..#Pratiksehajpal #Biggboss15 — Pratik Sehajpal Fam ? (@PratikFamBb15) October 8, 2021

Promo?

I'm in Tears!? Will God give Him the power to stay Strong after being Bashed by Salman Khan ??

Will this make Him stronger or demotivated?? :'(((

I'm Worried. ? I just Hope the Guests entering could give Him some positivity after Salman leaves.???#PratikSehajpal — Pratik'sSanjana✨ (@SanjanaTweets2) October 8, 2021

This is wrong to another levels, pratik and nishant never abused anyone even in their very heated arguments too but @BeingSalmanKhan is normalizing it by doing himself ! #NishantBhat #PratikSehajpal #BB15 #Biggboss15 — deeb⁷ (@knjmicasa15) October 8, 2021

Just one thing to all of you #PratikFam , just wait and watch kya hota hai in WKW.

We are anyways with #PratikSehajpal and won't get influenced with the politics. Let's just first see and then speak about it? No pre judgements just anticipation!!!! — Pratik Clan (@ClanPratik) October 8, 2021

Let us see if Pratik Sehajpal changes the course of action after this Weekend Ka Vaar. While many feel he is too dedicated for the show, others are damn annoyed with him.