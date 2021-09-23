Bigg Boss 15: With Umar Riaz all set to enter Salman Khan's show, here's a throwback of the moment when Asim Riaz thanked him for his efforts - watch video
Bigg Boss 15: With Umar Riaz all set to enter Salman Khan's show, here's a throwback of the memorable moment when Asim Riaz and he met on the show and he told him of the 15 million trend - watch video
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1