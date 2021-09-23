Umar Riaz- You created history brother ❤️ Only trending contestant in BB history (15M+ Tweets) Asim Riaz- Sb teri wjh se hai bhai ❤️ This is fact without Umar support and motivation we can't achieved that milestone. His support his unbelievable.#AsimRiaz #AsimSquad #UmarRiaz pic.twitter.com/y56uydD69t — ?????? ????? ❤️ || ᴀꜱɪᴍ ꜱQᴜᴀᴅ || (@deepaksingh1195) September 22, 2021

Well, it is confirmed that Asim Riaz's brother, Umar is entering the show. Fans know him well from season 13. Umar Riaz spearheaded a social media campaign for his brother that is the best amongst all the efforts put in by loved ones of contestants in the history of the game. Asim Riaz's bro Umar is a surgeon by qualification and was working at a prestigious hospital in Mumbai. The young man is keen on a career in the entertainment industry and has worked as a model. Umar Riaz had come to thee house and told Asim that more than 15 million tweets were sent for him for Bigg Boss 13 which was a global record. Asim thanked him profusely. Take a look at the lovely video... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Will it be Pratik Sehajpal Vs Umar Riaz on the show? Fans flood Twitter with reactions in anticipation