There's no denying that and Umar Riaz have known each other since Bigg Boss 13 and from the outside as well. They consider each other good friends and were seen hanging out together on a few occassions. Bigg Boss 15 viewers got a glimpse of their chemistry and many people started speculating that there is a spark between them. After Umar came out of the Bigg Boss house, he confessed though that they like each other but it is too soon to call it a relationship. He added that they would prefer to call it a friendship. Umar and Rashami have now reunited outside the show and were seen posing together for the paparazzi while celebrating 's birthday. Fans were in awe of their chemistry and called them the best couple.