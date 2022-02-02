Bigg Boss 15's Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz step out for a lunch date; fans call them 'best couple' â€“ watch video
Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai have reunited outside Bigg Boss 15 house to celebrate Shamita Shetty's birthday. Fans were in awe of their chemistry and called them the best couple.
