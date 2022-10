View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

is going to be very interesting tonight.will grill contestants some more tonight with some games. And guess whatandwill be gracing Bigg Boss 16 to promote. However, we are here with a promo whereinis seen dishing out name tags. Salman asks Abdu to give necklace tags based on certain qualities to contestants. Salman tells Abdu to put the necklace on that contestant, jinme dimaag ki kami hai.' Abdu gives the garland to. Abdu gives a 'behaviour not good' garland towhile he gives a 'not good heart' garland toand calls him fake.