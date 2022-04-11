Bigg Boss 16: Nishant Bhat wants to enter the next season of Salman Khan's show with Karan Kundrra; know the latter’s response

Karan Kundrra had an interaction with his fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestant Nishant Bhat. Nishant said that he would enter the next season of Salman Khan's show only if Karan agrees to do it.

Pankaj Sabnani | April 11, 2022 5:29 PM IST