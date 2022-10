Bigg Boss 16 has seen a lot of discussion around the relationship of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Everyone is curious to know if they are really in love. What fans are loving is their genuine bond, and the rawness of their emotions. A video has come where Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig are seen discussing the two. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia says Ankit Gupta is a calm sorted guy but totally under the thumb of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Soundarya Sharma says God forbid what will happen to his mom if she comes into their home as the bahu. Take a look... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Day 12 Live Updates: Gori and Sreejita De get into massive fight, Gautam Vig gets jealous and more

Fans of Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary felt that this was taking things a little too far. They have slammed the chugli gang as shameless, standardless and manipulative. Take a look at the comments below...

Ye 3no disgusting hi hai! Inko koi kuch nahi bolega.. I wish Priyankit ko dikha de BB ye video — Rui (@beingriyaarora) October 11, 2022

Yaa ryt yaar inlogo ka bahut hogaya..matlab din rat chugli..Hume kuch karna chahiye ye sari chize priyanka ke samne ana chahiye..ab weekend ka vaar pe salman sir ko bolna chahiye bahut hogaya in logo ka chugli @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan — Reshma Behera (@ReshmaBehera10) October 11, 2022

Haha aaja pata chala indian tv industry k log itne third class he..my god — Saraswoti Gyawali (@SaraswotiGyawa2) October 11, 2022

Main to soch Raha Hun yah log jis ghar mein bahu bankar jayegi Na yaar use ghar ko barbad Karke rahega aur yah Jo Gautam sala ladkiyon ke bich baith kar gossip Karta hai Kamina ??

Shameless peopl#PriyAnkit #PriyankaChaharChoudhury #AnkitGupta @tellychakkar #BB16 — @Mahir fayaz? (@JunaidH96186163) October 11, 2022

Now let us see if Salman Khan addresses this kind of conversation in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar...