Sherlyn Chopra has been fighting against Sajid Khan ever since he joined Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan. The actress filed a case against the makers and sent it to Endemol Shine, the Women's commission and even Salman Khan. Sherlyn sought the removal of Sajid Khan from the show. She even asked Salman Khan to take a stand for her. Sherlyn had revealed that Sajid Khan had asked her to rate his private part once. And now, in a new video, we see Sherlyn Chopra talking to the media. She broke down in front of them and claimed that Sajid Khan is getting support from none other than Salman Khan himself. She also revealed that the policeman who was going to probe his case is no longer handling the case and that her statement was also not recorded. Sherlyn Chopra said that she requested the assistant commissioner of police to let a lady police officer handle her case. However, her pleas are going unheard.