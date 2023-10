Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo: Makers unveil a super romantic video and fans guess it is the top jodi of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are supposed to be one of the top pairs in Bigg Boss 17. Rumours of them being confirmed are doing the rounds since a long time. Well, today leaked pics of them from the sets are there on social media. The channel has also come out with a new promo. We can see a couple doing a soft romantic dance. A song plays in the background as we see a woman walking in a chiffon saree. The man picks her up in his arms. The entire video is very reminiscent of Nach Baliye in its vibe.

Take a look at the video from Bigg Boss 17 promos

Everyone has guessed that it is Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. As we know, they are quite tall. Fans have left a number of comments. Someone wrote, "Rhea ko makers Lana chaiye thaa Paisa deke zyada tab Inka fight dekhne milta." We can guess the person is referring to Rhea Chakraborty. Both the women have a history with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Others said they could not wait to watch Ankita Lokhande and her husband on the platform. The couples twist will make Bigg Boss 17 different from the others.