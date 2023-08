Jad Hadid's recent statements about his kiss controversy with Akansha Puri is making headlines, watch the video to know what he said.

Jad Hadid made headlines after he spoke about his kiss controversy with Akansha Puri. Apparently, the two of them kissed each other in the bigg boss house , which led to a lot of speculations about their relationship. However, Jad later clarified that he is not romantically involved with Akansha . Jad even apologized to Akanksha for calling her a bad kisser. He even mentioned how all of it is different for him from where he comes.This news has been making a lot of rounds on social media, with people sharing their opinions on the matter. What do you think about this?