After becoming the first-ever contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house in less than 24 hours of the premiere, Puneet Superstar might make a re-entry.

Puneet Superstar became the first ever contestant in the history of Bigg Boss to get eliminated within 24 hours of entering the show. The popular YouTuber was shown the exit door after he got into an ugly brawl with co-contestants. And now, from what we hear, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are planning to approach Puneet to reappear on the show."Exciting news! Makers may approach Lord Puneet Superstar to appear on Weekend ka Vaar, probably Salman Khan to make him understand his mistakes or he might face the fiery grilling. Makers yet to decide for his re-entry," the tweet read.

Puneet's eviction from the Bigg Boss house has kept viewers hooked and the show in headlines.