Bigg Boss OTT: Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh is the new confirmed contestant of Karan Johar's reality show – watch video

Bigg Boss OTT is finally happening and we are super excited about it. It just 2 days left for the show and the makers are slowly releasing the names of the contestants of this season. Until now, we know that Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit would be entering the show. Their promos have been released by the makers and now another promo has released which shows Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh. Even her face is not revealed in the video but one can make it from her eyes and her voice. Take a look at the video above. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh to be a part of Karan Johar's digital show?