Bigg Boss OTT contestant Ufri Javed does it gain. She is grabbing headlines for keeping her pant button open as she was clicked at the airport. Fans have been trolling her. "Button tut gaya," commented a fan. Another user wrote, "Pant band karna bhool gayi shayad." Some users also questioned her fashion sense. Have a look at the video and the comments section.

Urfi was earlier trolled for flaunting her bra under a denim jacket.