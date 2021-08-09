Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal gets 'inspired' by Rashami Desai; warns Pratik Sehajpal that she'll throw hot tea on him; is Sidharth Shukla watching?

Pratik vs Divya is going out of hand. Checkout yourself pic.twitter.com/tRApkv9LvY — BiggBoss Feeds (@BiggbossFeeds) August 9, 2021

As promised by the makers, Bigg Boss OTT has kicked off with a massive over-the-top fight between Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal inside the house. From hurling abuses to taking personal jibes, Divya and Pratik slammed each other left, right and centre. And if this was not enough, Divya also warned Pratik that she will throw hot tea on him while the latter was busy provoking her. The ugly spat will definitely remind everyone of the infamous fight between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and when the latter had thrown tea on the former after they got into a heated argument. We wonder if Rashami and Sidharth are watching this. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans give thumbs up to Pratik Sehajpal for his antics; call him a 'content generator'