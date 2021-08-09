Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal gets 'inspired' by Rashami Desai; warns Pratik Sehajpal that she'll thr...
Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal gets 'inspired' by Rashami Desai; warns Pratik Sehajpal that she'll throw hot tea on him; is Sidharth Shukla watching?
The ugly spat between Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal on Bigg Boss OTT will definitely remind everyone of the infamous fight between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai when the latter had thrown tea on the former after they got into a heated argument.