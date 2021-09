Bigg Boss OTT: 'F**k them,' Nia Sharma advises Pratik Sehajpal to ignore racist slurs like a boss woman — watch video

Nepali,Chinki,Chinese Pratik Never Reacted & Create Any Big Scene Against Racist Comments Which he is facing in his @BiggBoss journey By Housemates in mny Fights. 2dy #NiaSharma gave answer in frnt of al housemates@realsehajpal :I dn't give? Good Going Pratik#BiggbossOTT pic.twitter.com/UYxiw9ZALe — Mr. Joy (@YoutuberMrJoy) September 1, 2021

Nia Sharma is surely spicing up things inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. The actress entered inside and made it clear that she is there to have fun. The young lady walked upto Pratik Sehajpal and told him to ignore the racist slurs being thrown at him. He has spoken about how he was bullied in school because of his North-Eastern looks. Shamita Shetty told him that he looked like a Korean on day one of the show. He was find of upset about it. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'Ekdum bindass,' Nia Sharma gets love from netizens for lifting up the spirits of the show — read tweets