It looks like Pratik Sehajpal has pushed Ridhima Pandit to her limits in the Bigg Boss OTT house. During the Panchayat task, Pratik accused Ridhima of being a 'Kaamchor' (slacker) while putting forward his side before the new Boss Man Raqesh Bapat and Boss Lady . Ridhima got triggered by Pratik's accusation so much that she had a meltdown just like had after she had gotten into an argument with in Bigg Boss 14. 'Ganda aadmi, Ganda,' says Ridhima in her response to Pratik's accusations. Pratik then also retorts saying, 'You're not fit to be in this show. Bahar jao.' Things are getting out of control between the two. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhatt believes he will be amongst the top five [EXCLUSIVE]