Fans were disappointed when they didn't get to see their favourite jodi of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill on the weekend episode Bigg Boss OTT. But they can now jump in joy as SidNaaz will finally be seen gracing the show with their presence. And needless to say, their romance is going to paint the Bigg Boss OTT platform into red. As invites them on the stage, Sidharth and Shehnaaz turn into Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol) as they recreate the romantic rain sequence from . The two couldn't stop blushing as they wrapped their hands around each other while performing.