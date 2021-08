View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

Another day and another fight inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. This time, Akshara Singh and are at loggerheads. In the latest promo, Akshara can be seen arguing with Shamita over kitchen duties. While Akshara said that Shamita misbehaved with her when she just asked for some salt, Shamita appeared quite adamant saying that kitchen is her department. Both the ladies brought the house down with their heated argument while other housemates were seen trying to diffuse the situation between them.