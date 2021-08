View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

It looks like has tested Milind Gaba's patience to the limits. We have often seen Neha trying to control Milind while the latter has always extended his unconditional support to her. But it seems like, this time, Neha has pissed Milind for good. During the Factory task, Milind was seen yelling at Neha for constantly poking him for allegedly not being able to arrange the dominos properly. 'Mind your language, keep your voice down, to hell with your game,' shouted Milind and even threw away the domino blocks. Neha too looked surprised and pissed. Will they break their connection and play solo from now onwards? Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Are Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat the worst Sanchalak? Vote now