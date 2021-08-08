Bigg Boss OTT PREMIERE Promo: Contestant Pratik Sehajpal enters the show and immediately request host Karan Johar for a Dharma film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

With the time for the Bigg Boss OTT premiere inching closer to the stipulated 8 p.m. launch today, 8th August, on Voot, the OTT platform, which will air the show live 24x7 from the aforementioned stipulated time onward, is releasing one little gem of a video snippet after another, making our wait for the first Bigg Boss episode of 2021 almost unbearable. In the latest promo, contestant Pratik Sehajpal enters the show, draped in a large, unbuttoned fur coat, complete with chunky jewellery, and proceeds to rap, which turns out to be a veiled audition before host Karan Johar for a Dharma film. Watch this Bigg Boss OTT promo above... Also, take a sneak-peek into all the rooms and outdoor areas of this year's Bigg Boss house before the show begins streaming today, 8th August, at 8 p.m., on Voot. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Is Malaika Arora entering Bigg Boss OTT as a surprise contestant? – watch video