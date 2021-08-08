Bigg Boss OTT PREMIERE Promo: Contestant Pratik Sehajpal enters the show and immediately request host Karan Johar for a Dharma film

In the latest Bigg Boss OTT promo, contestant Pratik Sehajpal enters the show, draped in a large, unbuttoned fur coat, complete with chunky jewellery, and proceeds to rap, which turns out to be a veiled audition before host Karan Johar for a Dharma film