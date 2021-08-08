Bigg Boss OTT PREMIERE Promo: Zeeshan Khan enters the show in his signature bathrobe and disrobes it instantly before Karan Johar In the latest Bigg Boss OTT promo, contestant Zeeshan Khan enters the show in his signature style in a bathrobe, and immediately disrobes himself the moment he meets host Karan Johar, only to reveal another outfit underneath that made KJo compare him to Ranveer Singh.