Bigg Boss OTT PREMIERE Promo: Zeeshan Khan enters the show in his signature bathrobe and disrobes it instantly before Karan Johar

As the time for the Bigg Boss OTT premiere draw near, today, 8th August, at 8 p.m. Voot, the OTT platform streaming the show 24x7 from the aforementioned stipulated time onward, is dropping these little gems of video snippets, making our wait for the first Bigg Boss episode of 2021 almost unbearable. In the latest promo, contestant Zeeshan Khan enters the show in his signature style in a bathrobe, and immediately disrobes himself the moment he meets host Karan Johar, only to reveal another outfit underneath that made KJo compare him to Ranveer Singh. Watch the Bigg Boss OTT promo above... Also, take a sneak-peek into all the rooms and outdoor areas of this year's Bigg Boss house before the show begins streaming today, 8th August, at 8 p.m., on Voot. Also Read - Payal Rohatgi, who was arrested over her objectionable comments, gets bail
