Bigg Boss OTT PROMO: Karan Johar has entered the house with a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham twist that can't be missed

Karan Johar makes a masaledaar almost melodramatic entry in the Bigg Boss OTT house, draped in a leopard-printed blazer over a black tee, black pant and matching patent-leather black shoes. And why is it so masaledaar and melodramatic you may ask? Well, that's because of the Bigg Boss OTT host's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham-esque entry.