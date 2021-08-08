Bigg Boss OTT PROMO: Karan Johar has entered the house with a Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham twist that can't be missed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

A brand-new pormo of Bigg Boss OTT has dropped, heralding Karan Johar's entry in the Bigg Boss house. However, KJo, being KJo, his entry is going to be anything but regular, and that, too, when he's hosting India's most controversial reality show ever. In keeping with that spirit, Karan Johar makes a masaledaar almost melodramatic entry in the Bigg Boss OTT house, draped in a leopard-printed blazer over a black tee, black pant and matching patent-leather black shoes. And why is it so masaledaar and melodramatic you may ask? Well, that's because of the Bigg Boss OTT host's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham-esque entry. Watch the K3G-fashioned Bigg Boss OTT promo above... The show begins streaming today, 8th August, at 8 p.m., on Voot. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: INSIDE PICS of all the rooms in the house set to be occupied by Neha Bhasin, Urfi Javed, Zeeshan Khan and others