Bigg Boss OTT PROMO: Karan Johar REVEALS interesting details about the new version of the show; shares audience will decide the punishment for the contestants

Bigg Boss OTT is all set to begin on August 8 and this time it will be Karan Johar who will host the show. A new promo has released where we see Karan Johar watching Salman Khan hosting and then he turns back to his team. He says that this is the first time the audience will have 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy direct engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house. He also reveals the kind of tasks the contestants will get and that the audience will be deciding the punishment for the contestants who fail to do the task in the house. To know more check out the above video.