We have always witnessed how and Raqesh Bapat share a cute bond of friendship with each other. While Shamita has been the one who always keeps telling Raqesh what to do and what not to, Raqesh has been the one who is politely listening to her and following her instructions. After Raqesh took a loo break in between the Factory task, Shamita was seen telling him that he can't just leave and go to the washroom. She says that there is a communication gap between them. Raqesh tries to explain her how come he would be able to control his bladder when its full. To which, Shamita asks him that if he has come here to pee, eat, sleep and repeat and suggests him to wear a diaper as she chuckles. Raqesh too makes an unusual request to Bigg Boss to get him one. Looking at their banter, fans have been calling them a cute 'married couple' and loving their chemistry. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: PISSED with Neha Bhasin, Milind Gaba YELLS, 'Mind your language, keep your voice down, to hell with your game' – watch video