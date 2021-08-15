Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla teases Shehnaaz Gill over her #StayConnected comment; her reaction will leave you in splits – watch here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill Fan Page (@_shehnaazkgill_)

Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are coming back together for today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT. We recently got our hands on their pictures from the sets. Now, we have stumbled upon a video of #SidNaaz and it is all things adorable. As the press asked them their views about the latest season of the controversial show, Shehnaaz Gill says it is all about #StayConnected. So Sidharth Shukla teased her saying 'connected toh hai na'. She left blushing and how! Watch the video here. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Karan Johar takes Divya Agarwal's class