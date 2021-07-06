Bigg Boss THROWBACK: 'Khatam ho gaya,' When an angry Sidharth Shukla refused to talk as Shehnaaz Gill tried to woo him after a fight – watch video

Here's a Bigg Boss throwback for y'all when a miffed Sidharth had refused to talk to Shehnaaz after their fight in season 13. With the rumours floating around that all is not well between SidNaaz, we hope they patch up like every time.