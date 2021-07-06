Bigg Boss THROWBACK: 'Khatam ho gaya,' When an angry Sidharth Shukla refused to talk as Shehnaaz Gill tried to woo him after a fight – watch video

Recent reports state that all is not well between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Well, we won't know the reason behind their fall out but we hope that they patch up soon. There have been reports of them dating for a while but the duo has maintained just friends stance. So, here's a Bigg Boss throwback for y'all when a miffed Sidharth had refused to talk to Shehnaaz after their fight in season 13. It so happened that Shehnaaz Gill had thrown a tantrum with Paras Chhabra saying that he never kept her on priority in the game. Paras had declared that he'll always keep Mahira Sharma as his priority. In her tantrum mode, Shehnaaz accused Sidharth of not understanding her. Sidharth got upset and refused to speak to Shehnaaz. She then started to woo him back with her chirpiness and cute talks. However, Sidharth wasn't in a mood to entertain her. He said, "khatam ho gaya sab" and asked her to not pester him. However, she did not give up. Also Read - OMG! Have Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill drifted apart? Check out their journey till now – view pics

Sidharth and Shehnaaz always made up after their fights. Now, if these reports of trouble between them are true, we are sure they'll patch things up soon.