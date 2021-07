Bigg Boss Throwback: When Shehnaaz Gill pretended to be possessed by a ghost to entertain the housemates – watch video

Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial TV shows but also one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Even with the controversial content, the audience loves to watch it and wait every night to witness the new drama. Well, it's still time for Bigg Boss to air so we decided to revisit some of the episodes and drama that happened in the previous seasons of Bigg Boss. Remember when Shehnaaz Gill had pretended to be possessed to entertain the housemates? The atmosphere inside the house of Bigg Boss had turned a little hostile. And hence, Shehnaaz had decided to lighten the atmosphere and entertain them. She pretended to be possessed by a ghost and attacked housemates including Sidharth Shukla, Siddhartha Dey, Asim Riaz to name a few.

Shehnaaz Gill has always been the entertainer of the house.