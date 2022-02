View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood_Adda (@boll_ywoodadda)

's daughter Palak Tiwari became pretty famous as she appeared in Harrdy Sandhu's song Bijlee Bijlee. The song became a super hit and so did Palak. Now she seems to have bagged another music video along with . A video of them dancing together has hit the internet and we can easily say that both Varun and Palak are setting the stage on fire with their energetic moves. Whether it is a song or an advertisement is yet to be known. Watch their video above. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Mindless trolls prey on Shweta Tiwari, Rashmika Mandanna and Deepika Padukone for weird reasons