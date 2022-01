View this post on Instagram A post shared by Choklate Pi Single (@choklate.pi)

It's Arunita Kanjilal's birthday today. The gorgeous singer has won loads of hearts with her stint in Indian Idol 12. And on her special day today, Pawandeep has shared an adorable video of himself with Arunita. The two rumoured lovebirds are seen having a jugalbandi and a romantic one at that. The video begins with Arunita singing solo and soon enough Pawandeep joins her. The two continue the song together and even walk alongside each other as they croon the romantic number. Arunita and Pawandeep's jodi is getting a lot of attention for the video. Fans are shower love on their lovely bond. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Bigg Boss 14's Rubina Dilaik to Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan – a look at Top reality show winners and how much they earned