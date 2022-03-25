BL Awards 2022 LIVE: Sidharth Shukla's last release, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anupamaa, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and more WIN BIG - Watch NOW

videos

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 are now LIVE. Tune in and watch your favourites win and share their joy for getting the most special award, straight from their fans!

Nikita Thakkar   |    March 25, 2022 9:56 AM IST

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 are FINALLY here. After a month of rigorous nominations and voting, fans will finally be able to meet their chosen WINNERS across 50 categories from Bollywood, OTT, TV, South cinema, Bhojpuri cinema, Social Media. The awards are also lined up with two panel discussions on the future of Entertainment and promise to be insightful for all entertainment enthusiasts. Hosted by Saumya Tondon of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame and Pritam Pyaare, the ceremony is going to be full of gags, and glam. Tune in NOW!

