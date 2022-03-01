Bobby Deol REACTS to 'Lord Bobby' memes; says, 'I have always been ahead of time' – watch

often gets hailed by the netizens by sharing the futuristic things he used to do in his movies. The celebration usually comes in the form of memes and jokes on how 'Lord Bobby', the term monikered by fans, has solution to all the global problems. And it looks like Bobby loves seeing memes that make fun of him. Reacting to the meme where he is seen using an airpod in 2008, Bobby said, "See, I have always been ahead of time. Also, I think I should have patented these.” He then went on to call himself as Bobby-Swabby while reacting to a meme where he is seen taking a swag test on in 1997. In the end, Bobby joked that he likes to inspire people, "Papa hamesha kehte the ki saccha mard wahi hai jo sabko prerna de." Also Read - Hey Bobby Deol, Salman Khan has something special to say about you and it's definitely unmissable!