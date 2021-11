Antim: Salman Khan DISPLEASED with fans showering milk on his poster; his REQUEST will win your hearts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan and -starrer Antim: The Final Truth has made it to the theatres and fans are more than happy to see Bhai back in action. So much that some of Salman Khan's fans celebrated the release of the film by showering milk on the poster. However, Salman Khan is displeased with portrayal of such love. He shared the video on his Instagram account and mentioned that there are several underprivileged people in the country who struggle to get milk and water on daily basis. He requested his fans to not waste milk and instead give it to needy children. #Respect. Also Read - Antim box office collection day 2: Aayush Sharma-Salman Khan starrer witnesses decent growth on Saturday, big jump expected on Sunday