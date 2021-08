View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Taking to her Instagram account, Maheep Kapoor shared the video of her daughter Shanaya Kapoor trying her hands at acting. Maheep Kapoor shared it with the caption, "My baby girl can even rock the messy spaghetti look ! Loved every bit of it." In the video, we see Shanaya trying to act as if she is trying to eat spaghetti in a cool way. Also Read - Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Chunky Panday reveals when season 2 will go on floors [EXCLUSIVE]