Birthday boy Arjun Kapoor wishes that fellow Ishaqzaada Parineeti Chopra becomes more 'street smart'– here's why [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Today, being Arjun Kapoor's birthday, BollywoodLife asked him in an exclusive interview how his fellow Ishaqzaada, Parineeti Chopra, has evolved both as a person and actor, to which he willingly indulged us in all the positive aspects about her, while also adding a few changes he feels she needs to cultivate

Russel D'Silva   |    June 26, 2021 8:16 AM IST

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra both debuted with a bang with Ishaqzaade back in 2012 and have now starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which had released in March this year. In between, then had also done Namaste England. So, naturally, they're well acquainted with each other and also the changes that have come about in them both professionally and personally over the course of all these years. So, today, 26th June, being Arjun Kapoor's birthday, BollywoodLife asked him in an exclusive interview how his fellow Ishaqzaada, Parineeti Chopra, has evolved both as a person and actor, to which he willingly indulged us in all the positive aspects about her, while also adding a few changes he feels she needs to cultivate. Watch the interview above while we go ahead and wish Arjun Kapoor a very happy birthday...

